Investigating a scheme for fictitious marriages for 10,000 euros

The Yambol police are investigating a scheme for fictitious civil marriages, through which Turkish citizens residing in Germany sought European status. According to initial data, about 10,000 euros were paid for one marriage, and the scheme involved fake brides, grooms and witnesses.

A Yambol municipality employee has been brought in as a defendant and is being detained. According to Yambol district prosecutor Mina Grancharova, she collected the documents, performed the marriages and drew up civil status certificates. The prosecutor's office claims that the employee signed on behalf of the mayor and did not check the identities of the participants in the ceremonies.

„The woman performed fictitious civil marriages. These were Turkish citizens residing in Germany, most likely illegally, who wanted to secure European status“, said Mina Grancharova.

The women, presented as brides, were mainly engaged through individuals from the Sevlievo region. According to initial data, they received between 1,700 and 1,800 euros for the marriage, while the fictitious grooms were given about 150 euros. All participants were taken to Yambol, where the ceremonies were held in front of the civil status official.

About 24 marriages in five months

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigated activity was carried out from May to October. So far, about 24 fictitious weddings have been identified. The exact number of participants and the role of each of them are yet to be clarified.

„The investigation is still in a very early stage. We have an accused person involved and a detention in relation to her, but more people are yet to be involved as accused persons – probably more than four or five“, said the prosecutor.

It is expected that among those being investigated there will be people from the Sevlievo region and Yambol. If sufficient evidence is collected, the prosecutor's office may change the legal qualification and press charges for participation in an organized criminal group.

The accused person could receive up to 12 years in prison if found guilty. At the moment, there is no court decision on the merits, and the investigation is ongoing.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg