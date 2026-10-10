Truck crashes and knocks down a lighting pole in Haskovo

A truck crashed on “Vasil Levski“ Boulevard in Haskovo and knocked down a metal street lighting pole. No one was injured in the incident, but traffic in the area was severely disrupted.

The heavy truck had a Kardzhali registration and was driven by a 47-year-old man from the village of Sremtsi. He was traveling from the “Orpheus“ residential area to the intersection with “Saedinenie“ Boulevard. In the area of the former cigarette factory, the truck hit the metal fences separating the two lanes.

The street lighting pole also fell during the impact, which remained on the roadway. According to initial information, the cause was the trailer unhooking from the tractor while driving. The trailer was subsequently reattached, and the vehicle was towed from the dividing island.

The causes of the accident are still being clarified.

Sources: bntnews.bg