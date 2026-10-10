Divers search for gun from Plovdiv murder

Divers are searching the Maritsa River near the bridge to the Plovdiv Fair as part of the Ministry of Interior's procedural and investigative actions. The area coincides with a route along which, according to camera recordings, a car connected to the accused Slavcho Megerov passed after the murder of the Plovdiv businessman.

However, there is currently no official confirmation from the Ministry of Interior or the prosecutor's office that the divers are looking for the gun with which the crime was committed. The version is linked to BIRD information about the actions by the river and the route traced through „Koprivshtitsa“ Street, the Water Palace and the Fair area.

The weapon has not yet been found

Two days before the search, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev stated: „The weapon used to commit the murder has not been found“. Seven searches and seizures were carried out in Sofia and Plovdiv in the case, over 31 witnesses were questioned and an investigative experiment was conducted. Other weapons linked to Megerov were also found, but the gun from the murder was not among them.

If a weapon is found, it must undergo ballistics expertise. It can determine whether the traces on the bullet and the cartridge case match the specific barrel and firing mechanism.

What the court ruled

Megerov is accused of the murder committed on September 30 in Plovdiv. The Plovdiv District Court remanded him in custody on October 4, finding that there was a reasonable suspicion of his involvement. The decision does not constitute a verdict, and the accused is presumed innocent until the final conclusion of the case.

The courtroom discussed security camera recordings, witness statements, seized items and expert reports. There was no direct eyewitness to the shooting. After the murder, the cameras followed a red car towards the Maritsa River, and later filmed a man throwing clothes and white sneakers into containers.

Megerov is appealing his detention. The Plovdiv Court of Appeal is due to hear the appeal on October 13.

Sources: flagman.bg, bta.bg