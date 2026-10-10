Two killed in head-on collision on Burgas-Aitos road

Two people have died in a serious accident on the main road Burgas-Aitos. The incident occurred in the afternoon near the junction for the village of Sadievo, BNT reported.

According to initial information, two cars collided head-on. The two victims died on the spot.

Due to the accident, traffic on the road is closed in both directions. Police and emergency teams have been sent to the scene.

There is currently no information about other victims. The causes of the collision, as well as the identities of the deceased, have not yet been reported.

Sources: bntnews.bg