The Plovdiv court decides on the arrest of the 14-year-old accused

The Plovdiv District Court is hearing the request to detain the 14-year-old boy accused of the death of his mother. The hearing is being held behind closed doors due to the age of the accused.

The boy has been brought as a defendant for the murder of a parent under Article 116 of the Criminal Code. For a minor, the law provides for 3 to 10 years of imprisonment upon proof of the accusation.

The investigation in Plovdiv

The 45-year-old woman was found dead two days ago in her home in a new cooperative in the “North“ district. According to the police and the prosecutor's office, the crime was committed with a sharp object, and the boy only reported it to 112.

“The perpetrator reported the crime to 112,“ announced the director of the Plovdiv police, Vasil Kostadinov. He specified that expert examinations have been ordered on the weapon, which should clarify the mechanism of the act.

The deputy district prosecutor of Plovdiv, Anna Vikova, stated that the motive was “extremely personal, related to the family“. According to her, there is no evidence of previous conflicts.

What's next

Until recently, the teenager had been staying with relatives in Stara Zagora, but moved to Plovdiv after he was accepted to study at one of the elite schools in the city. His parents are separated. Police say there is no evidence of previous anti-social behavior.

The court must decide whether the boy will remain in custody while the investigation continues. His guilt has not been established by a final verdict.

Sources: bnrnews.bg