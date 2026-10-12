25-year-old man in serious condition after ATV accident

A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after an ATV accident on the road between the villages of Orizare and Gyulovtsa. The incident occurred shortly after midnight on October 11, BNT reported.

According to police data, the man was driving at a speed that did not comply with road conditions. He lost control of the vehicle, which overturned off the roadway.

In the accident, the victim suffered fractures to the skull, right shoulder and three ribs. He was admitted to the “Resuscitation“ ward of the University Hospital - Burgas with life-threatening injuries.