The accused in the murder of Iliyan Filipov in Plovdiv appeals the arrest

Slavcho Megerov appealed the decision of the Plovdiv District Court, which left him in custody on charges of premeditated murder of a Plovdiv businessman. The appeal was filed by his lawyer Dilyana Agova, who insists that the accused be released, Nova TV reported.

The defense has also requested access to the materials of the pre-trial proceedings. It is expected that the lawyer and Megerov will receive the evidence for review immediately before the court hearing. According to Agova, the accused did not comment on the case even to her:

„He did not comment on the circumstances surrounding the case even to her.“

Megerov was permanently placed in custody on October 4. At that time, the version was presented in the courtroom that the motive was a financial conflict related to unresolved accounts from illegal football betting. According to the information presented, the amounts were between 15,000 and 20,000 leva, and the accused had significant debts to the victim.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation is continuing, examining the financial relations in the joint company between the two and the possible involvement of other individuals. The evidence is circumstantial, the weapon was not found, and there are no direct eyewitnesses to the shooting.

When determining the measure, the court accepted that there was a reasonable assumption of Megerov's involvement, as well as a risk that he would abscond or commit another crime. The accused has three previous convictions for robbery, premeditated murder and theft.

The Plovdiv businessman was shot on September 30 in a housing cooperative. The investigation is ongoing, and the next decision on the measure will be made by the appeals court.