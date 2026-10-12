A man has died and a woman's life is in danger after a serious three-car crash in the village of Kostenets. The incident was reported at around 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications – Sofia reported.

The driver of one of the cars died. The woman traveling with him is in intensive care, and her condition is life-threatening.

„A man has died and a woman's life is in danger after a three-car crash in the village of Kostenets“, the Department of Internal Affairs and Communications – Sofia reported.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case. The published information does not provide any details about the cause of the collision or any charges filed.