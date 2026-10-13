200 kg of marijuana and over 10 kg of cocaine found in Lovech

About 200 kg of marijuana and over 10 kg of cocaine were found in two refrigerated trucks on the territory of a meat processing plant in Lovech. The trucks were Bulgarian and were transporting meat and other food products, announced the deputy head of the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking in Bulgaria, Senior Commissioner Andrey Angelov.

During the inspection, the anti-mafia officers found specially constructed caches in the trailers. 204 packages of a substance that reacts to cannabis were found in the ceiling of one trailer. Each of them weighed over one kilogram.

Seven packages of a substance that reacts to cocaine were found in the second truck. They were hidden among the legal cargo, in one of the pallets. “They were hidden in one of the pallets and have no relation to the legally transported cargo“, Angelov stated.

The transport and meat processing companies are being checked

The operation began at around 2 pm on Monday and was not based on a signal. “We are acting on a tip-off“, the deputy head of the Directorate for the Prevention of Drug Trafficking in Persons stated. According to him, due to the large size of the trucks, the search could have continued until late at night.

The companies that own the trucks, as well as the meat company, are being checked. The drivers are Bulgarian citizens.

Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case for possession of high-risk narcotic substances in large quantities, the spokesperson for the District Prosecutor's Office announced – Lovech Svetla Ivanova.

The detailed text of NOVA states that at the time of the briefing there were no detainees. However, the title of the publication notes that there were detainees, without specifying their number and their procedural status. No new data on this is provided.

The case is the second major blow against drug trafficking for the day. Earlier, during an inspection of a truck near “Danube Bridge“ 2, 19 kg of cocaine and 329 kg of marijuana were found, hidden in a cache and in a pallet of peanuts.

Sources: nova.bg, news.bg, vesti.bg