Investigating the beating of a baby and his 18-year-old mother in Pernik

Employees of the First District Department in Pernik are investigating a case of domestic violence against an 18-year-old woman and her one-month-old baby. The report was filed on 112 shortly before 7:00 p.m. the previous evening by the young woman.

According to initial data, the woman's 22-year-old boyfriend, who is also the child's father, is a suspect in the violence. According to the victim, the man struck both her and the baby in the head and body, then left the scene.

The mother and child were examined in a hospital in Pernik. The information provided does not provide details about their condition.

The alleged perpetrator is yet to be identified and detained. A fast-track procedure has been initiated in the case, and the investigation continues under the supervision of the prosecutor's office. Until the completion of the investigation and the court's ruling, the man is considered innocent.

Sources: telegraph.bg