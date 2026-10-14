21-year-old in a race with the police on a stolen motorbike

The Sofia District Prosecutor's Office has brought to criminal responsibility a 21-year-old man who stole a motorbike and prevented police officers from performing their official duties.

The evidence collected so far indicates that between 8:30 p.m. on 12.10.2026 and 1:00 a.m. on 13.10.2026, the accused S.N. illegally stole a motorbike parked on “Khan Asparuh“ Str. in the city of Sofia.

On 13.10.2026 at around 5:55 p.m. on “Gen. Gurko“, the accused did not comply with a police order, through the sound and light signals given to him to stop the motorcycle. S.N. continued to drive, and a chase ensued, during which he was detained.

Pre-trial proceedings are underway in the case for crimes under the Criminal Code, which are punishable by “deprivation of liberty“.

By a decree of the supervising prosecutor, S.N. was detained for a period of up to 72 hours.

A request is pending to the Sofia District Court for the determination of a “detention in custody“ measure against the accused.