A specialized operation by the State Anti-Mafia Directorate against alleged abuses of public funds is being carried out in Kostinbrod. The investigation is related to public procurement contracts in the water supply and sewage sectors, for which there is evidence of significant amounts being diverted.
According to information from NOVA, the actions of the anti-mafia are related to an investigation into alleged abuses in the water supply and sewage sector in Burgas. The regional chairman of the Bulgarian People's Party (DPS), Hristo Shirokov, was previously detained and charged in this case.
Investigators are checking information about the illegal diversion of funds intended for the implementation of public procurement contracts. It is assumed that serious financial sums are involved. During today's operation in Kostinbrod, large amounts of money and expensive items were found. Luxury houses of interest to the investigation have also been identified.
A special operation by the State Anti-Mafia Directorate is being carried out in Kostinbrod
The investigation is related to public procurement contracts in the water supply and sewage sectors, for which there is evidence of significant amounts being diverted.
Oct 14, 2026 15:04 95
A specialized operation by the State Anti-Mafia Directorate against alleged abuses of public funds is being carried out in Kostinbrod. The investigation is related to public procurement contracts in the water supply and sewage sectors, for which there is evidence of significant amounts being diverted.