The police in Sliven are searching for a 17-year-old girl

The regional department of the Ministry of Interior in Sliven is searching for a 17-year-old girl who left her home in the city on October 11. Since then, his whereabouts have been unknown, the police announced.

The girl is about 160 centimeters tall, with a thin build, an elongated white face, brown eyes and long brown hair.

The Ministry of Interior is calling on citizens who have information about his whereabouts to report him to 112, 044 644 311 or 0898 460 048. The last number is answered by Dinko Dinev, an employee at the Sliven Regional Police Department.

„If anyone has information about the whereabouts of the wanted person, they can report it“

Information can also be provided to the nearest Ministry of Interior department. According to the police statement, there is no information that the girl has been found.