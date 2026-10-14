GDO escorts accused influencer Stoyan Kolev to Bulgaria in close coordination with Madrid

At 14:30 Bulgarian time today, the General Directorate “Security“ (GDO) to the Minister of Justice carried out the transfer of Bulgarian citizen Stoyan Kolev from the Kingdom of Spain to the Republic of Bulgaria in connection with the European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued in a general criminal case by the District Court – Pazardzhik.

The GDO received a message from the “SIRENE“ bureau – Spain through the channels of the “International Operational Cooperation“ Directorate – Ministry of Interior, regarding the permitted transfer of the person. The procedure took place at “Adolfo Suarez &ndquo; Madrid-Barajas“ Airport at 10:00 a.m. Spanish time. After his reception by the employees of the General Directorate, the necessary actions were taken to escort him to the Republic of Bulgaria. The person was transported in compliance with the established requirements and with the necessary security measures provided.

The operation was carried out within the framework of pre-planned and precisely organized actions, carried out in close coordination between the General Directorate “Security“ under the Minister of Justice and the competent Bulgarian and Spanish partner institutions.