Accused of embezzling NHIF appeals her arrest

The head of the Rheumatology Clinic at the University Hospital "St. George" and dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Plovdiv Mariela Geneva appeals the measure "detention in custody" imposed on her. The appeal will be considered by the Court of Appeal in Plovdiv, before which the accused will insist on being released from arrest.

Geneva is accused in an investigation for allegedly embezzling millions from the NHIF through fictitious hospitalizations at the hospital. She was not found guilty, and the final assessment of her responsibility will be made with a final verdict.

Her son-in-law does not appeal the bail

„The accused is presumed innocent until the criminal proceedings are concluded with a final verdict establishing the contrary“, the Plovdiv District Court reminded.

Geneva's son-in-law, who is also a defendant in the case, has been released on bail of 10,000 euros. He has not filed an appeal against the amount of the bail set.

Geneva's permanent arrest was ordered by the Plovdiv District Court. The decision is subject to review by the appellate court, which must rule on the request to amend the measure.

She resigned from two positions

From the detention center, Geneva submitted a request to leave the Rheumatology Clinic. She also resigned as dean of the Faculty of Medicine in Plovdiv.

The hospital stated that the clinic continues to operate without interruption, despite the detention of its director. The court is yet to decide whether the accused will remain in custody or her measure will be replaced with a lighter one.

Sources: nova.bg