Hospital manager and nurse under investigation for NHIF fraud

The manager of the Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Pneumophthirsty Diseases in Blagoevgrad and the head nurse are accused of document fraud related to the unlawful receipt of nearly 20 thousand euros from the National Health Insurance Fund. The case was reported by the Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Sofia.

According to the prosecutor's office, between January 7, 2020 and January 25, 2021, the manager P.G. compiled referrals for hospitalization with false content. The documents were attached to the patients' medical records, and on their basis the medical institution received funds from the NHIF budget.

Payments were made on invoices for medical services provided. During the investigation, 48 separate acts were established, and in 32 of them, according to the prosecution, the head nurse N.M., who held the position during the period in question, was also involved.

Witness testimonies and expert conclusions were collected in the case. P.G. and N.M. were brought as defendants, but their guilt was not established with a final verdict.

„Investigation actions continue“, the prosecutor's office announced.