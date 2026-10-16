Student faints after being beaten in front of a high school in Targovishte

An 18-year-old student was injured in a beating in front of a high school in Targovishte, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced.

The incident occurred on October 15 at around 12:40 in front of the educational institution where the victim studies.

As a result of the attack, the student suffered moderate bodily injury, resulting in temporary loss of consciousness.

After immediate search operations, police officers identified two suspects in the beating – A 19-year-old man and a minor boy, both from the village of Buhovtsi.

They have been detained for up to 24 hours at the Targovishte District Office.

An investigation has been launched into the case for causing moderate bodily harm.