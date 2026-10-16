They are checking a report of rape against a Bulgarian cleric in Germany

German authorities are checking a report of a possible rape of a woman in Berlin, and the man named in it is a Bulgarian cleric and an employee of the Bulgarian embassy. NOVA reported this, citing official positions on the case.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that it is in direct contact with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany and is providing the necessary assistance. According to the department, the employee himself declared a waiver of his functional immunity, which was officially confirmed by the Bulgarian side. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not disseminating additional information so as not to hinder the proceedings.

There are public allegations, but no confirmed crime

The case was made public by Archimandrite Nikanor Mishkov and the civil association BOETS. The organization claims that the alleged crime was committed in the building of the Bulgarian embassy in Berlin, and the man in question is both an employee of the diplomatic mission and a clergyman in the Bulgarian church community.

The public announcements mention a 24-year-old Bulgarian student. However, this data has not been confirmed by the German police or prosecutor's office through an official announcement.

The Western and Central European Metropolis states that it does not have official information from the competent German authorities that would establish that rape has been committed. In its position, the institution emphasizes:

„Such a serious accusation should not be presented publicly as an indisputably proven fact before the circumstances have been clarified by the competent authorities.“

The Metropolitanate also points to a financial dispute

The church institution claims that there was a previous financial dispute between the woman and the man in question. According to the Metropolitanate, bank transfers show a debt of 5,000 euros, and on this basis the version of a possible attempt at extortion is also being examined.

This version has also not been confirmed by the German investigative authorities. No information has been publicly released about when the transfers were made, under what circumstances the funds were given, or whether the documents were handed over to the police or prosecutor's office.

There has been no public confirmation of any charges, arrests, or court decisions at this time. German authorities must clarify both the sexual assault report and the other allegations related to the case.

Sources: nova.bg, ploshtadslaveikov.com