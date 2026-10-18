Last news in Fakti
Новини
Crimes »
Man dies in Dobrich accident

Man dies in Dobrich accident

The 59-year-old driver crashed into two cars and a pole. The causes of the accident are being clarified

Oct 18, 2026 03:21 65

Man dies in Dobrich accident - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A 59-year-old man died in an accident on Otets Paisii Street in Dobrich. The accident occurred at around 7:45 p.m., police reported.

The car driven by the man crashed into two cars and a pole. The driver died on the spot. According to initial information, he lost control of the car.

„The causes of the accident are being clarified“, police reported.

Teams of the police, „Traffic Police“, the Regional Directorate „Fire Safety and Population Protection“ and “Electrorazpredelenie Sever“. An emergency team also arrived there before that.

Due to the accident, “Otets Paisii“ Str. is closed to traffic in the direction from “Dobrudzha“ Blvd. to “25-i septembri“ Blvd.

Sources: bntnews.bg, nova.bg, 24chasa.bg


Bulgaria