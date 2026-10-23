NSO employee charged in Koltuklieva case: I believe I fulfilled my duties as required by law

National Security Service employee Martin Varadinov has requested a lighter measure of detention in the case of causing moderate bodily harm to a journalist. Military prosecutor's office insists he remain in custody permanently.

„I want a lighter measure because I believe I fulfilled my duties as required by law and regulations“, 37-year-old Varadinov told the military court.

Defense challenges the charge

Varadinov's lawyer Tervel Georgiev is challenging the charge. According to him, the NSO employee did not hit the journalist, but she was injured when she fell to the ground.

The Military District Prosecutor's Office has charged Varadinov with causing moderate bodily harm and has requested the most severe measure of detention. According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation is ongoing, with video analysis, witness interrogations and expert assessments pending.

How the case came to be

The incident occurred on October 22 in front of the headquarters of “Progressive Bulgaria“ in Sofia. After the end of an event, the journalist tried to ask the Speaker of the National Assembly, who was already in an NSO official car, a question.

The journalist opened the car door, after which the employee pushed her and she fell to the sidewalk. She was taken to the Military Medical Academy, where a fractured shoulder was diagnosed. She later sought medical attention again due to her worsening condition.

Following the incident, the National Security Service ordered an investigation into the actions of the security team. The head of the service, Major General Emil Tonev, has resigned.

The Sofia Military Court is expected to rule on the request for permanent arrest at 9:00 p.m.