Illegal radio station discovered in Yablanovo

An illegal radio station was discovered in the Kotla village of Yablanovo during a specialized operation by the Sliven Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. The inspection was carried out by officers of the "Countering Criminal Crime" sector and the General Directorate of "Monitoring and Control of Communications" in two private properties.

In them, devices for illegal analog radio broadcasting were discovered, installed on farm buildings. It was established that two VHF frequencies were being broadcast, and the signal could also be received in neighboring villages. The equipment was dismantled on site, and a fine of 30,000 to 300,000 leva is provided for the violation.

According to information from the Bulgarian National Radio, music from the Internet was played on the frequencies used. The police specify:

„At the moment, there is no evidence that the illegal radio was used for election purposes or to influence voters in the coverage area.“

The case was established within the framework of an operation against crimes related to the election process and conventional crime. It is being investigated, and the General Directorate for „Monitoring and Control of Communications“ has taken action to impose an administrative sanction.

Since the beginning of the operation, 10 people have been detained and six people have been identified and declared wanted nationwide. One election-related report is still being investigated. No pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for crimes against the political rights of citizens.

Sources: bnrnews.bg, slivenpress.bg