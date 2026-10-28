Two men have been brought to court for fentanyl and methamphetamine

The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office has brought two men to court, charged with crimes related to fentanyl and methamphetamine. They are currently being held in custody, and the court is yet to schedule a hearing in the case.

According to the indictment, one of the defendants distributed fentanyl to various individuals between July 9, 2025 and June 1, 2026. The same man has also been charged with possessing a significant number of separate quantities of drugs for the purpose of distribution.

The other defendant has been brought to court for possessing drugs for the purpose of distribution. The information provided does not mention the names of the two men, nor the specific quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

A hearing is pending

After the indictment is filed, the court must schedule a hearing. It will examine the regularity of the indictment and the presence of procedural obstacles to the case continuing in the trial phase.

Until a final verdict is rendered, the two men are defendants, and the allegations of the crimes committed are subject to proof in the trial.

In a separate report, the Director of the Directorate of Internal Affairs Nikolay Peltekov announced three people detained during a specialized police operation in Sofia against drug-related crimes. It is not clear from the reported data whether these detainees are among the two defendants in the case filed by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office.

Sources: bta.bg