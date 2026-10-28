Life imprisonment without parole for the double murder in "Banishora"

The Sofia City Court has sentenced two defendants to life imprisonment without parole in the case of the double murder and arson in the capital's "Banishora" district. The court found them guilty of robbery accompanied by the murder of two people, and B. R. - also of the arson of the apartment. The verdict is not final and can be appealed to the Court of Appeal in Sofia.

The case dates back to October 10, 2022. According to the prosecution, B. R. entered the apartment where an 85-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were staying, while N. S. monitored the area, passed on information, and helped remove and remove the stolen items.

The two elderly people died after being beaten multiple times. The value of the items that the prosecution claims were stolen is around 1,086 leva. The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office points out that the murder of the woman was committed in a particularly painful manner, since she was conscious when the serious injuries were inflicted.

The fire began as a separate investigation

After the murders, B. R. set fire to the apartment in three places - in the living room, the kitchen and the bedroom. The fire also affected the window frames of the apartment on the upper floor. There were people in the building, which is why, according to the prosecution, there was a danger that the fire would spread and endanger their lives.

Initially, the pre-trial proceedings were initiated for arson. During the investigation, it was established that the two people in the apartment died violently.

The case has been in court since July 2023.

„The Sofia City Court finds the defendants guilty of committing the crimes and imposes on them the most severe punishment provided for by law“, the prosecutor's office announced.

B. R. has been convicted before. He was released from prison in December 2021 after serving a one-year sentence for another crime.

The two defendants were detained in custody during the investigation. The indictment was filed with the Sofia City Court in July 2023.

The decision of the first instance is subject to appeal before the Court of Appeal in Sofia. Until it enters into force, the defendants are considered innocent.

Sources: dariknews.bg, news.bg