The head of the Sofia Prison appeals the release of Kristian Nikolov

The head of the Sofia Prison has filed a private appeal with the Sofia Court of Appeal against the ruling by which the Sofia City Court granted Kristian Nikolov's request for conditional early release. This was announced by the Ministry of Justice.

The head of the capital's prison presented a negative opinion already in the proceedings before the Sofia City Court. According to him, the court did not take into account the prison administration's reasons that there was no convincing evidence of the convict's reformation.

„The deficiencies identified in the problem areas during the initial risk assessment were not overcome“, the opinion states.

The document also emphasizes that Nikolov has effectively served one-third of his sentence. The prison warden points out that there is no convincing evidence of his reformation and re-education.

According to the opinion, the correctional work with the convict must continue and be carried out in full. The goal is to achieve a change in his attitudes towards leading a lawful lifestyle.

With the private appeal, the warden of the Sofia Prison challenges the ruling of the Sofia City Court before the higher court. The Sofia Court of Appeal must consider the dispute and rule on Nikolov's conditional early release.

Sources: bntnews.bg