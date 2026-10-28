Traffic has been restored on the Ruse - Sofia road

Traffic has been restored on the main road Ruse - Sofia, in the section between Strahilovo and Maslarevo, the “Road Infrastructure” Agency announced. The road was closed after a crash between two heavy goods vehicles and a bus in Veliko Tarnovo region.

The accident was reported to 112 at 2:38 a.m. The two drivers of the heavy goods vehicles died in the collision. One of them is a 38-year-old man from Ruse, and the identity of the second is still being established.

The bus driver has been tested for alcohol and drug use. Both samples are negative.

Passengers will continue to Sofia

The passengers from the bus were accommodated in a temporarily established crisis center in Polski Trambesh. The procedural actions with them are expected to be completed by the end of the day.

The bus company has provided another bus, which will transport the passengers to Sofia.

Sources: bta.bg