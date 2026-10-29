Murder in Kalitinovo: Two detained

An 83-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman have been detained after the death of a 59-year-old man in the Stara Zagora village of Kalitinovo. According to initial reports, he died after being beaten.

The report was filed shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday by calling 112. The deceased's cousin reported that he had found the body in his home.

According to information from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Stara Zagora, the 83-year-old man and the 64-year-old woman lived in the same property. They are currently detained, and there is no evidence that they have been charged.

A search of the scene was conducted. A pre-trial investigation has been initiated into the case, which should clarify the causes and circumstances surrounding the death.