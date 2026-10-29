17-year-old in danger of life after hitting a tree

A 17-year-old young man is in danger of life after an accident near Targovishte. The incident occurred at around 10:00 p.m. on October 28 on a municipal road near the village of Cherkovna, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications announced.

According to police data, the car was driven by a 19-year-old driver from the village of Vladimirovtsi in Razgrad. When entering a left turn, he lost control of the car. The car left the roadway on the right and crashed sideways into a roadside tree.

A 17-year-old young man from Targovishte, who was traveling in the front right seat, was seriously injured. He was admitted for treatment at the MHAT - Targovishte with a chest injury. Doctors describe his condition as life-threatening.

Firefighters from Targovishte were sent to the scene. With the help of specialized equipment, they assisted in removing the victim from the car.