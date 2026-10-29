The court imposed a "subscription" on an NSO employee in the "Koltuklieva" case

The Military Court of Appeal imposed a "subscription" measure on the employee of the National Security Service Martin Varadinov, accused of causing bodily harm to journalist Sonya Koltuklieva. The ruling was issued by a three-member panel and is final. ([]())

With its decision, the Military Court of Appeal changed the outcome of the first instance. A week ago, the Sofia Military Court released Varadinov from arrest and did not impose a detention measure on him.

At that time, the court accepted that the employee was performing his official duties during the incident. According to his reasoning, the evidence collected does not allow for the conclusion that Koltuklieva's bodily injury was caused by a blow inflicted by the accused.

The prosecutor's office protested this ruling and insisted on Varadinov's permanent arrest. The Military Court of Appeals did not accept the request for the most severe measure, but determined "submission" as the final measure of detention.

Varadinov remains at large, and must fulfill the obligations arising from the imposed measure. The ruling itself does not resolve the issue of his guilt under the charges.

Sources: bta.bg