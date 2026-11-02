An accident has caused traffic congestion in "Ovcha Kupel"

An accident between two cars has caused traffic congestion in the capital's "Ovcha Kupel" district. The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of "Boryana" and "Montevideo" streets, the Bulgarian National Television reported.

The collision caused serious material damage to the front of one of the cars. Police teams have arrived on the scene to describe the damage and clarify the causes of the accident.

At the moment, there are no confirmed reports of injured people or detainees. No details have been released about the mechanism of the accident.