Donations for the treatment of 8-year-old Rayan stolen in Varna

Police in Varna are searching for a man who stole a donation box for the treatment of 8-year-old Rayan. The boy has Down syndrome and is deaf and nonverbal, and needs medical procedures. The theft was committed at a fast-food restaurant in the Mladost neighborhood at around 3:10 a.m.

According to NOVA, the man used a screwdriver to open a window at the premises, after which he took the box. The employees learned about the break-in when they came to work in the morning and discovered that the donations were missing.

“We came to work in the morning, opened the premises and saw that it was gone. Then we checked the cameras and saw him taking it,” manager Nikolay Kondov said.

According to him, the box contained between €300 and €400. So far, the police have not provided the employees with any further information about the man. “All we know is that they are working on the case,” Kondov said.

Footage from the security cameras has been circulated on social media in the hope that someone will recognize the man and help identify him. “If anyone can help us find him, that would be good,” the manager appealed.

The restaurant had been broken into several times before, but the donation box had never been targeted until now. It had been placed near the window so that customers could learn about Rayan’s story and help.

Following the incident, the employees intend to store the donation boxes in a secure place overnight.