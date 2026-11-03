The Man Who Killed a Dog in Sofia Also Attacked Another Pet

The man who allegedly kicked and killed a small dog in Sofia's Krastova Vada neighborhood also attacked another pet two days earlier. Tanya Bozhkova, whose two-metre Pomeranian was struck on Friday morning, told this story.

According to her, the incident took place on the pavement in front of the apartment building where the man lives. She was walking her dog, which weighs about 2 kilograms, when she noticed a man watching her. After insulting her, he directed his aggression at the animal.

“He kicked it extremely hard from underneath in the stomach, and it flew half a metre into the air,” Tanya Bozhkova told NOVA.

After the blow, the man also threatened the woman. She told him that there was a camera behind her and that the attack had been recorded. The Pomeranian survived.

Bozhkova said that later that same day, she and her family had filed an official complaint and provided the recording to the police and the authorities. According to her, other women subsequently contacted her and described similar attacks. One of them was a woman with two French bulldogs, who was attacked about a minute before the incident involving the Pomeranian.

The Fatal Blow Was Captured on Camera

On 1 November at around 9:00 p.m., 9-year-old Yorkshire terrier Knopa was kicked in the area of Ivaylo Petrov Street and Ivan Kolev Street. The dog weighed about 3 kilograms. The case was captured by a security camera, and according to witness accounts, the animal died at the scene.

The owners said that the man lashed out after the dog passed by the house where he lives. Following the incident, a physical altercation broke out between him and the owner, and the man left the scene.

After the incident, dozens of citizens and dog owners gathered in protest outside his home in Krastova Vada. They called for an effective punishment.

The man is in hiding and is being sought by the police. So far, no public information has been released about his detention or the filing of charges against him.