10-year-old child hit at a pedestrian crossing

A 10-year-old child was injured after being hit by a passenger car at a pedestrian crossing in Gorna Oryahovitsa. The incident occurred at around 20:00 on November 2. According to initial information, the child was crossing the road when it was hit by the car.

A 22-year-old local resident was behind the wheel. The injured child was taken to the hospital in Veliko Tarnovo and admitted for treatment with a fractured leg.

The driver was tested for alcohol and narcotic substances, with both tests returning negative results. The causes of the accident are still being clarified, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo reported.