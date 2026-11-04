Man on trial for drugs worth over €45,000

The Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment against a man for possessing narcotic substances with the intent to distribute them and for selling them, worth €45,825.04. The case is to be scheduled for a preliminary hearing at the Sofia City Court.

“The Sofia City Court is to schedule a preliminary hearing in the case,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The drugs were found in a home in the Hipodruma district

According to the indictment, on June 14, 2024, the man possessed marijuana, hashish and cocaine for distribution in a home in the Bulgarian capital’s Hipodruma district.

The quantity described in the indictment includes 3,145.67 grams of marijuana, 53.82 grams of hashish and 60.50 grams of cocaine. The total value of the narcotic substances was calculated at €45,825.04.

During the investigation, it was established that on the same date the defendant sold some of the drugs to two people, the prosecutor’s office said.

The court must schedule the first hearing

Following the filing of the indictment, the Sofia City Court must schedule a preliminary hearing. At it, the court will carry out the necessary review of the case and determine how the proceedings will continue.