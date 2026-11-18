A woman has been detained in Sofia with more than 5 kilograms of amphetamines. The drugs were discovered in a district of the capital, the exact address of which has not been disclosed.

Procedural and investigative actions are under way in the case. So far, the identity of the detainee, the exact weight of the seized substance, any charges brought, and the remand measure requested by the prosecution have not been disclosed.

The Interior Ministry is expected to provide further information about the circumstances surrounding the detention and the progress of the investigation.

Sources: bntnews.bg