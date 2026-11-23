The Pazardzhik District Court convicted 39-year-old Stoyan Kolev at first instance for aggressive driving on the “Trakia” Motorway, driving a vehicle after using cocaine and hooligan conduct at the Courthouse in Pazardzhik. The case was brought on the basis of an indictment by the Pazardzhik District Prosecutor’s Office.

The court sentenced him to 1 year and 4 months in prison under an initial strict regime. Kolev must also pay a fine of 1,022 euros, and his driving licence has been revoked for 2 years and 6 months.

Conduct on the “Trakia” Motorway

According to the indictment, on 16 June 2026 Kolev was driving a vehicle on the “Trakia” Motorway in the regions of Sofia and Pazardzhik at high speed and in an aggressive manner. He dangerously approached other vehicles, flashed his headlights and waved an air rifle.

On the same day, the man drove an “Audi” after using cocaine. This was established through a chemical-toxicological examination. In addition to the prison sentence and the fine, the court ordered Kolev to pay 30,000 euros – the equivalent value of the vehicle he was driving. The car is owned by a leasing company.

Hooliganism at the Courthouse

The second incident took place on 19 June 2026 in the building of the Courthouse in Pazardzhik. After a remand measure of “detention in custody” had been imposed on him, Kolev began shouting and using obscene language in front of members of the public and court security officers.

The case was heard under the procedure for a shortened trial after Kolev admitted all the facts and circumstances described in the indictment.

Detained in Valencia

Kolev was detained in Valencia on 5 September 2026 after leaving his house arrest in Bulgaria and being declared wanted. The Spanish authorities located him following a report from the Bulgarian police and handed him over to the Bulgarian authorities under a European Arrest Warrant. He was escorted to Bulgaria by the General Directorate “Security” under the Ministry of Justice.

The ruling of the Pazardzhik District Court is not final. It may be appealed or challenged before the Pazardzhik District Court.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg