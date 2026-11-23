The Sofia City Court sentenced Gabriela Sashova and Krasimir Georgiev to six years in prison each. Both were also fined €5,112.

The case concerns crimes involving animal cruelty, the production of pornographic materials and conspiracy to commit crimes. The two are defendants, and the verdict is not yet final.

The court found that the animals were subjected to exceptional cruelty

In delivering its decision, the Sofia City Court found that the acts involving the animals were carried out in an especially painful manner and with exceptional cruelty.

“The acts involving the animals were carried out in a manner that was particularly painful for the animals and with exceptional cruelty.”

This is part of the court's assessment set out in the announcement of the verdict. It does not provide further details about the specific acts, the evidence or the court's reasoning.

A second-instance ruling is forthcoming

The defence may appeal the verdict, while the prosecution has the right to challenge it. The deadline is 15 days, with appeals and protests to be filed with the Sofia Court of Appeal.

Until the appellate court issues its ruling, the sentence cannot be considered final.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg