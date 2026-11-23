Two Cane Corso dogs were found shot dead in an inaccessible ravine near the reservoir between the Burgas villages of Mirolюбovo and Izvorishte. The signal was filed on November 19 at around 11:20 a.m.

During police operations in the “Zhalada” area, the animals’ bodies were found with gunshot wounds. Police identified a 45-year-old man from Burgas, who lived in a structure near the reservoir, as the alleged perpetrator.

During the search of the structure, two unregistered 12-gauge rifles, as well as ammunition for them, were found and seized.

The man has been charged and detained under a prosecutor’s order for up to 72 hours. No information has been provided about the motive for the shooting or ownership of the dogs.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Sources: bntnews.bg