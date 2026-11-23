An operation to search and seize evidence is under way at the Dulovo Municipality building and at the office of a construction supervision company owned by the mayor’s sister. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated for an offense committed in office.

According to NOVA, allegations of alleged pressure on the municipality’s chief architect are being investigated. Authorities are examining whether he was forced to issue certificates of tolerance for illegally built houses in the region. The issuing of such documents is also being investigated over claims that the owners of the structures were expected to support the mayor in the next local elections.

Investigators are also examining a separate line of inquiry involving people who sought construction permits. According to the published information, they were directed to a specific construction supervision company whose local office is managed by the mayor’s sister. It is alleged that when they refused to use its services, their construction documents were delayed or not issued.

Review of municipal documents

At present, the circumstances described are the subject of an investigation as part of the pre-trial proceedings. No information has been reported about charges being filed or individuals being detained. The searches and seizures are intended to establish whether there are documents and other materials related to the alleged pressure and the issuing of construction certificates.

The investigation is continuing, with the next steps to depend on the evidence collected and the assessment of the competent authorities.

Sources: news.bg, nova.bg