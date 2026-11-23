A window of a home in the Bulgarian capital’s Borovo district was damaged by an alleged shot from an air gun while two young children were in the room. The children’s father reported the incident, publishing a photo of the cracked glass on social media.

The children are 1 and 4 years old. According to their father, the shot may have been fired from an air pistol or rifle. He suspects the shooter may be a minor, but so far there is no evidence to confirm this version.

The photo shows numerous cracks radiating from the presumed point of impact. It is unclear where the shot came from and exactly what object caused the damage.

No official information about the perpetrator

So far, there is no official information about who was behind the incident or whether a report was filed with the authorities. No injuries have been reported either.

The father urged parents in the area to monitor the behavior of teenagers and talk to them about the dangers of firing air guns near residential buildings.

This is the second similar incident in Sofia in the space of about two weeks. In the previous incident, in the Simeonovo district, an unidentified person damaged the window of an apartment behind which a young girl was sitting at a desk. In that case too, no identified perpetrator was named.

Sources: novini.bg