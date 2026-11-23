The District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven is overseeing pre-trial proceedings for coercion through threats linked to automotive expert Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov. The proceedings were initiated by the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime at the Ministry of Interior, and the alleged act was committed on February 17, 2026, in Pleven.

The report was filed with the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime. The investigation began on November 20, 2026, with a search and seizure at a property in Sliven, carried out by investigative police officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime. A laptop, flash drive, documents and a mobile phone were seized from the property; according to the prosecutor’s office, they are relevant to the subject matter of the case.

The court approved the search report

After the investigative action was completed, the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven was notified that the pre-trial proceedings had been initiated. The report from the search and seizure was submitted to the court by the supervising prosecutor within the statutory deadline and was approved.

The investigation continues under the direction of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Pleven. Witnesses are being questioned, inspections of physical evidence are being carried out, and expert examinations are to be ordered. At this stage, the prosecutor’s office has not reported that charges have been brought or that anyone has been detained.

Who is Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov

Prof. Stanimir Karapetkov is chairman of the Management Board of the Union of Independent Automotive Technical Experts in Bulgaria and a longtime court-appointed expert in cases involving serious road accidents. The investigation itself does not establish guilt, and the facts and circumstances of the case remain to be clarified.

For the offense under investigation, the law provides for a sentence of up to six years in prison. The specific actions in the case will depend on the results of the questioning, inspections and expert examinations.

Sources: bntnews.bg