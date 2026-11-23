A driver has been detained for up to 72 hours following a fatal crash on the Trakia Motorway in which, according to the indictment, he was driving at 251 km/h. The speed limit in the section is 140 km/h.

The serious accident occurred on November 9 in the direction from Karnobat to Burgas. According to the prosecutor’s office, the defendant’s car caught up with and hit a woman’s vehicle, which was traveling in the same direction. The woman driver died at the scene.

Prosecutors will seek permanent detention

The Burgas District Prosecutor’s Office has ordered the defendant’s detention for up to 72 hours. After this period expires, the prosecution will file a request with the court for the measure of remand “detention in custody.”

The prosecution will ask the court to impose the measure of remand “detention in custody.”

By order of the supervising prosecutor, the defendant’s driving licence will also be revoked. The court is yet to decide whether to keep him in custody permanently.

Until the court delivers its ruling, the defendant is presumed innocent.

Sources: nova.bg