Customs officers seized 8,893 grams of silver jewelry during an inspection of a bus at the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing. The jewelry was hidden under personal belongings in the suitcase of a Ukrainian citizen traveling from Turkey to Ukraine.

The Turkish-registered bus arrived in the incoming lane on November 21. In the customs control area, the driver and all passengers stated that they had nothing to declare.

During the inspection, officers found four polyethylene bags in the personal luggage of one of the passengers. They contained white-metal items with decorative elements – rings, bracelets, brooches, medallions, necklaces and earrings.

An expert examination established that the jewelry was made of 925 sterling silver. Its total weight was 8,893 grams, and its value was estimated at EUR 53,358.

The silver items were seized. An investigation has been launched by an investigating customs officer under the supervision of the Haskovo District Prosecutor’s Office. The information about the violation discovered was reported by Darik.

Sources: dariknews.bg