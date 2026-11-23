The Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office has sent the Israeli authorities an official request for the extradition of Israeli citizen Sh. L., who has been charged in the case concerning the murder of an 83-year-old man in an elevator at the Joliot-Curie metro station in Sofia. The request was sent on November 18 to Israel's Minister of Justice.

According to the Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial proceedings were initiated on October 15, 2026. The evidence collected indicates that the crime was committed at around 1:00 p.m. in the station's elevator cabin in the capital's Iztok district. The victim was a former lecturer at Sofia University.

Charges brought in absentia

On October 17, Sh. L. was charged with a criminal offense. According to the indictment, he inflicted multiple blows to the elderly man's head. The Prosecutor's Office states that the victim suffered severe traumatic brain injury and acute blood loss, and inhaled blood.

The prosecution alleges that the crime was committed with exceptional cruelty and in an exceptionally agonizing manner. As the suspect's whereabouts had not been established, the charges were presented to his court-appointed defense attorney.

By an order of a prosecutor from the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office, the man was placed on an international wanted list through the International Operational Cooperation Directorate, with a red notice issued by Interpol.

Detained in Israel

On November 13, Interpol – Jerusalem, notified the Bulgarian authorities that the suspect had been located and arrested by police in Ayalon. The detention was carried out following authorization from the International Department of Israel's Ministry of Justice.

Two days later, the Jerusalem District Court ordered his detention for a period of 20 days. Before that, the Bulgarian Prosecutor's Office had sent Israel a request for legal assistance, seeking investigative actions, the collection of evidence, and the provision of information by the competent Israeli authorities.

“The request was prepared on the basis of the European Convention on Extradition and was accompanied by the necessary documents,” the Prosecutor's Office said.

Following the submission of the official request, the Israeli authorities are expected to review the request for the suspect's extradition to Bulgaria. Until a decision is made on the extradition, he will remain detained in Israel.

Sources: dariknews.bg, bta.bg