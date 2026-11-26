The Sofia City Court is to decide whether to keep the three minors accused of indecent acts with a 15-year-old girl in Sofia in detention. The names of the accused and the victim have not been disclosed.

According to the prosecution, around 15 teenagers gathered at an apartment after first attending a children's Halloween disco. The youths continued drinking at the residence. According to the allegations, some of them then attempted to rape one of the girls present.

The investigation began following a report of loud noise from the address. Police officers visited the apartment, but according to the information in the case, they issued only a warning protocol.

The court is to decide whether the three accused will remain in custody. This measure does not determine the question of their guilt, but is applied as part of the investigation. In this case, the circumstances cited are allegations by the prosecution and are subject to proof.

Sources: nova.bg