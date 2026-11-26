Eight people have been detained in an investigation by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office into alleged fraud involving European funds granted to Haskovo Municipality. They include five municipal councillors and three representatives of private companies. According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, the potential damage to the European Union budget could exceed €70 million.

The actions under investigation date back to 2021 and are believed to have continued until the operation took place. At the request of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Sofia, searches were conducted at the municipal building, the homes of the suspects and company premises.

During the procedural actions, €135,000 and US$9,000 in cash were seized, along with gold coins, documents, mobile phones and computers. The investigation is being conducted with the support of the Directorate General for Combating Organised Crime and the Commission for Counteracting Corruption.

Public procurement procedures under several projects examined

The case concerns projects for which Haskovo Municipality is a beneficiary. The funding has been provided by the European Regional Development Fund and the Recovery and Resilience Facility.

The sites include a home for elderly people and an arts centre. A project to install systems for generating energy from renewable sources is also being examined.

According to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office, public officials participated in initiating the procedures for implementing the projects. According to the investigation, the contracts were subsequently awarded to companies in whose management or representation the same individuals had participated – independently or together with other managers.

Discrepancy in the initial reports

“All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the competent Bulgarian courts,” the European Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

In the first hours of the operation, Bulgarian media reported that six municipal councillors and three businessmen, or nine detainees in total, had been detained. Later, the official statement by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office referred to eight people – five municipal councillors and three representatives of private companies.

The investigation is ongoing, and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office has not announced the final amount of the potential damage or whether charges have already been brought in the case.

Sources: eppo.europa.eu, bntnews.bg, focus-news.net