Nikolay Chalakov, whom the prosecution has identified as the leader of the “Ku Klux Klan – Plovdiv Division,” is appealing the strictest pre-trial measure, “detention in custody.” The Plovdiv Court of Appeal will hear the appeal on November 26 at 10:00 a.m. The reporting judge in the case is Judge Velina Antonova.

Chalakov, known by the nickname “The Umbrella,” was remanded in custody by the Plovdiv District Court on November 20. The decision is not final and is subject to appeal.

The charge concerns incitement to discrimination

The 32-year-old man has been charged with inciting discrimination. The law provides for a punishment of one to six years in prison for this offense.

The prosecution claims that the organization promoted a racist and neo-Nazi ideology. During the hearing on the detention measure, supervising prosecutor Kostadin Paskalev said that Chalakov had promoted the group to new members.

“He said they would organize attacks against pedophiles, Roma and Black people,” prosecutor Kostadin Paskalev said.

According to information presented to the court, six case files of materials, witness statements and evidence from 16 searches and seizures have been collected in the case.

The Court of Appeal’s decision is pending

The District Court found that there were grounds for Chalakov to remain in custody. The appellate judges will decide whether to uphold the ruling, amend it or release the accused under another measure.

Until the court’s final ruling, Chalakov is presumed innocent. The investigation into the case continues.

Sources: marica.bg, bntnews.bg, 24chasa.bg