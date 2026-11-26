A 26-year-old man from Pomorie has been detained and charged with stealing a mobile phone and wallet from a restaurant in Burgas’s Meden Rudnik residential district. The report was filed on November 23 by a 61-year-old man, who said that his belongings had been taken on November 21.

The wallet also contained a sum of money, the exact amount of which is still being established. Following swift action, officers from the Fourth Regional Police Department in Burgas identified and detained the suspect.

According to police, the suspect is a 26-year-old man from Pomorie with a criminal record and previous convictions. He made “full confessions,” police said.

On November 25, the man was charged. By order of the prosecutor, he was remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

The investigation continues under the direction of officers from the Fourth Regional Police Department in Burgas.