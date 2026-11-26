A 24-year-old man from the municipality of Garmen has been missing in Greece for four days. Bilyal left on Saturday evening to meet his employer and friend, for whom he worked at a livestock facility. His trail has gone cold, while his minibus was found without him.

His family has had no contact with him since around 1:00 a.m. His relatives fear that he may have fallen victim to a crime, but at this point there is no confirmed information about what happened to him. Greek authorities have launched a search.

He went to collect money

According to information broadcast by bTV, Bilyal was owed money by his employer. Yorgo called him to say that the sum had been transferred and asked him to come and collect it. The two maintained a close relationship, with the Greek employer also being the godfather of one of the man’s children.

“Bilal was supposed to receive some money from Yorgo. He called him to say that the money had been transferred to him and that he should come and collect it. They had a friendly relationship,” Yulian Gerasimov said.

The employer was detained for questioning first in Kato Nevrokopi and then in Drama. According to bTV, he was released after Greek authorities found no connection to the disappearance.

The employer’s version

Yorgo told police that he had met with Bilyal to settle their financial affairs. According to him, he handed over the money, after which the two went their separate ways. Whether this version reflects the truth remains to be established by the Greek authorities.

Meanwhile, relatives and people from the missing man’s neighborhood have joined the search for him on Greek territory. A protest was held outside the police station in Kato Nevrokopi over dissatisfaction with the pace of the search. Yulian Gerasimov said that the relatives had asked the local police leadership for information about the progress of the case.

Bilyal remains missing, while search operations in the area continue. There is no information that he has been found or that contact with him has been established.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg