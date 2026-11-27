Staff and customers were evacuated from Plovdiv Mall after a report of a bomb threat. Everyone was evacuated from the building, after which an inspection was carried out.

No potential danger was found. After the inspection was completed, the shopping centre gradually returned to its normal operations. No injuries were reported, and the number of evacuated employees and visitors was not disclosed.

It remains to be established whether the person who made the report will be identified. At present, there is no information linking the report to a real explosive device.

Series of similar reports in Plovdiv

The evacuation at the mall comes after several similar incidents in Plovdiv during the autumn. On 3 November, the prosecutor's office and the municipal administration in the city were also evacuated after receiving electronic messages about explosive devices. Inspections were carried out in the buildings in those cases, with no real danger reported.

Regarding one of the previous reports, Plovdiv Mayor Kostadin Dimitrov told the Bulgarian National Radio: “This is not the first time we have received a report of an explosive device at the municipality.”

No additional details have been released about the origin of the report in the present case or the efforts to identify the person who made it.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, bnrnews.bg, 24plovdiv.bg