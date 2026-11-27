A 48-year-old man was found dead in the capital’s Geo Milev district, between Shipchenski Prohod Boulevard and Kosta Lulchev Street. Stab wounds were found on the body, the Sofia Directorate of the Interior told BNT.

The report was filed at around 6:00 a.m. Sofia Directorate of the Interior and emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene, where medics pronounced the man dead.

“The report was filed at around 6:00 a.m., and police and medical teams were dispatched to the scene,” the Sofia Directorate of the Interior said.

Detectives from the First District Police Department are conducting an inspection at the scene and establishing the circumstances surrounding the death. At present, there is no official information about an arrested suspect, the victim’s identity or the reasons that led to the incident.

There has been another similar case in Geo Milev. In March 2010, a 41-year-old man with multiple stab wounds was found dead in an apartment in the district. According to the Interior Ministry’s investigation at the time, a suspect was later arrested and charged. The current case is not officially linked to it.

Sources: dnes.bg, bntnews.bg